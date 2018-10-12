Cast of Hollyoaks set for fundraiser football match in Edinburgh

The cast of the hit series Hollyoaks will be playing in a fundraising football match in Edinburgh to support disability charity Leonard Cheshire.

Hollyoaks’ longest serving actor, Nick Pickard, who plays Tony in the leading soap, urged fans to get involved and support the match.

Nick said: “The cast are really looking forward to coming to Edinburgh for this brilliant fundraiser against the Heriot Watt select team.

“The match should be great fun and will support a really good cause.”

Michael Jamieson, organiser of the event and Leonard Cheshire’s Fundraising Manager, said: “We are delighted that the cast of Hollyoaks are getting their boots on to support Leonard Cheshire.

The match promises to be a fantastic event and I’d urge everyone to get their tickets as soon as possible. Not only will fans get the chance to meet their favourite soap stars, but they’ll also be helping to support services for people with disabilities in Edinburgh.”

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 3rd November at the Oriam Sports Performance Centre in Edinburgh and tickets are £9 each.