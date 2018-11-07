CCTV images released after attack outside Leith Walk pub

Have your say

CCTV images have been released by police in Edinburgh as part of an investigation into a serious assault on Leith Walk.

A 40-year-old man was left with a serious head injury after an attack outside the Central Bar, which occurred at around 4.10pm on Monday, 8 October.

The incident happened outside The Central Bar on Leith Walk. Picture: Google Maps

The victim was rushed to hospital as a result of the assault.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images as they believe he could assist with their enquiries.

He is described as white, approximately 50 years old, thin build, unshaven with a moustache and dark, greying, receding hair.

In the images he is wearing a dark fleece top with a company logo on the left breast, blue jeans, dark boots and carrying a rucksack.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images or has any other information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 2430 of the 8th October.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

