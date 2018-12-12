CCTV images released of missing 90-year-old man last seen in Leith

Police have released new CCTV images in a bid to trace a missing 90-year-old man who was last seen in a Greggs bakery in Leith.

William Scott was reported missing from his Chesser home at 7pm yesterday.

He was last seen in that area by neighbours at around 1.30pm, and further inquiries have established he was in the Foot of the Walk pub in Leith at 3.45pm before visiting Greggs in the Kirkgate Centre at 4pm.

William is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall, balding with white hair to the back and sides and has a small wound to his head. He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark coloured flat cap.

Chief Inspector David Robertson said: "We are extremely concerned for William's welfare, he is in his 90s and has been in poor health recently. He is a very independent man, however he is also a man of routine and by not returning home overnight and not running errands this morning he has broken that routine. I'm very worried for William having potentially been out in the cold for one night with a second night of low temperatures approaching.

"I have a large number of officers carrying out inquiries in Chesser, Musselburgh where he previously lived, and in Leith in order to trace William and establish where he went after leaving Greggs. I would urge anyone who was around the Foot of Leith Walk yesterday tea time and may have seen William to please contact police immediately.

"William enjoys travelling on the buses both in Edinburgh and more further afield, he has been known to travel all over the South East of Scotland and Central Belt. We are speaking with travel companies to establish if William has been using the bus network, but I would ask anyone seeing this appeal in and outwith the capital to please be aware of William and to call police if you may have seen him."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3338 of 11th December.