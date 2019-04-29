CCTV shows missing Fife schoolgirl changed clothes in New Look at Edinburgh’s Waverley Mall

Police have issued a further appeal to trace a 14-year-old Fife schoolgirl who was last seen in Edinburgh’s Princes Street three days ago.

Zoe Ferguson, from Inverkeithing, travelled from Inverkeithing Train Station to Edinburgh Waverley at about 3:40pm on Friday, April 26.

CCTV shows Zoe in Waverley Mall. Pic: Police Scotland

A statement released by police this afternoon said: “She visited New Look in Waverley Mall then changed her clothing.

“She was last seen around 5pm at the top of Waverley Steps walking in a westerly direction along Princes Street.

“Zoe has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.”

Police have today also issued a CCTV image of Zoe in different clothing leaving Waverley Mall.

Zoe is described as having a slim build and long brown hair with blonde tips. She was last seen wearing a black top with a gold logo, black Nike leggings and dark trainers. She was also carrying a distinctive black and white handbag.

Chief Inspector Mike Williamson, Area Commander for South West Fife, said: “Zoe has now been missing since Friday and has not been seen since by anyone we have spoken to during our extensive enquiries.

“We are very concerned for her welfare and are eager to trace her as soon as possible. Anyone who has been in touch with her, knows her whereabouts or who she may be with, is asked to get in touch with us.

“I would also ask anyone who has seen Zoe in Edinburgh City Centre, or recognises her description, to get in touch with police.

“Likewise I would ask Zoe if she does see this message to get in contact with her family or police and let us know she’s okay.”

Those with information regarding Zoe’s whereabouts are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2972 of April 26.

