Celebs back calls for teachers to run a mile a day for charity

AN inspirational school teacher has recruited celebrities to help raise money for local families.

Broughton High maths teacher Mark Fletcher is encouraging other teachers to run at least a mile a day to raise funds for charity Circle – that helps support some of the Capital’s most disadvantaged residents.

As well as gaining the support of others in his profession, he has even convinced Doctor Who actor David Tenant, and the Fast Show’s Arabella Weir to get on board.

In a YouTube clip David encouraged teachers “not to be a wuss” and sign up to the Dared event, which challenges teachers to run at least a mile a day, or 5k for more seasoned runners every day throughout June.

Arabella Weir added: “Circle is a truly incredible charity that engages and supports young people and their families across Edinburgh

“This is a great opportunity to do some really serious fundraising whilst getting together and getting active so I dare you to sign up to Dared.”

David Tennant on red carpet.'He has backed the campaign

The idea was sparked by running group made up of staff from Broughton High School.

Mr Fletcher said running saved him from an unhealthy lifestyle and spurred him on to spread the physical and mental benefits.

“I was completely unfit and overweight and was challenged to do 5k every day for a month. I did it for charity to make sure that I completed it and have kept running since.

“We are enthusiastic to get people signed up to show others how you can incorporate exercise into your daily lives,” he explained.

“Working in a school, we can go for far too long without leaving our classrooms. This is an opportunity to spend time with colleagues away from the pressures of our jobs.

“It is not about competing but about getting active – go as fast or slow as you want and challenge yourself.”

Runners can choose from the 1 mile gold challenge or the platinum challenge completing 5k or 30 minutes a day.

Charity Circle, that supports children experiencing the trauma and chaos of parental substance misuse which can lead to poverty, isolation and abuse, will benefit from funds raised by runners.

“Circle is a phenomenal charity and the effect on these young people’s lives is profound. For many it is the difference between accessing education and being excluded from society,” Mark added.

Circle’s Darren Pike said: “Circle are incredibly grateful to have been selected by Mark and his Broughton High School colleagues as well as the close to 100 other participants taking part.

“This funding will enable us to continue to invest in materials and equipment that are vital in communicating with the children that we support.”

David Tenant and Arabella Weir are patrons of Circle who focus supporting children, up to the age of 18, to create a safe space for them to discuss their issues as well as providing positive experiences that enable them to enjoy their childhood.

In the last year the charity worked with over 603 families.

Find more information at https://daredchallenge.eventbrite.co.uk

fiona.pringle@jpress.co.uk