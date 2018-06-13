Ceremony marks opening of new Boroughmuir High School

The new state-of-the-art Boroughmuir High School was officially opened at a special ceremony by Higher Education Minister Shirley Somerville four months after pupils crossed the threshold for their first day of lessons.

The 1,165 capacity school boasts a new rooftop social area, outdoor dining space, soundproof dance studio, recording studio and new classrooms complete with interactive touch-screen boards.

The new canalside school, which was designed by Allan Murray Architects Ltd and built by construction firm O’Hare & McGovern, has already won accolades, scooping the Building of the Year award at the Edinburgh Architectural Association Awards.

The school, which was awarded Scottish Government Funding through the Scotland’s Schools for the Future programme, was beset by delays during the build and was said to be opening in August 2016 but pupils and staff were welcomed 18 months later.

Firefighters were called out to the revamped school on the day it opened with three fire engines attending what turned out to be a false alarm.