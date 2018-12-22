Charity hub opens to help Kaiam workers left facing Christmas without pay

A community hub has been set up following the shock closure of a West Lothian computer firm that has left hundreds of workers facing financial uncertainty just days before Christmas.

Over 300 workers at Livingston-based electronic firm Kaiam have been instructed to phone a helpline on Christmas Eve to find out if they will receive their December wages after being sent home from their workplace on Thursday and told not to return.

Hannah Bardell MP for Livingston. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Boss Bardia Pezeshki visited workers the day before the announcement, but made no mention of pay being delayed and has now reportedly jetted off to California where the firm is headquartered.

Yesterday evening the local community rallied together and set up a donations fund to help the workers.

On Saturday SNP MP for Livingston Hannah Bardell announced the opening of a local community hub where donations can be made and collected and picked up by Kaiam staff.

Based at Livingston Station Community Centre on Main Street the charity hub opened this morning at 10am and will run until Christmas Eve at 2pm.

In a social media post, Ms Bardell issued a plea for supermarket vouchers, shopping vouchers and toys for families affected by the closure.

She added: “If you want to pop along and help to make tea, coffee and give out mince pies - donations of time and Xmas cheer also hugely appreciated.

“We hope Kaiam staff will come along and accept a gift from their local community, please bring your company ID if you can.”

Remaining donations after Christmas Eve will be given to local food bank and charities.

