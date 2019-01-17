Chic boutique is bringing knitwear in from the cold

As champions of quality Scottish knitwear, retailers Uli Schade and Andrew Dick have learned to embrace Edinburgh’s long winters and rather chilly summers.

The change in seasons doesn’t necessarily mean a change in stock at their shop, Dick’s, where stylish scarves and sweaters often sit alongside cool designer pieces from Italy and Portugal.

A fifth-generation Stockbridge resident, Andrew and wife Uli opened the store in North West Circus Place six years ago as a means of channelling their passion for well-designed, well-made and long-lasting clothes and homeware.

With jackets costing upwards of £500 and a Shetland jumper likely to set you back £90, Uli accepts that quality comes at a price. But for her “expensive” is a relative term. “If you buy something and wear it for one season then, yes, it is expensive. But if you see it as something of lasting value then it’s not. Some people spend lots of money on coffees, so it is all about choices,” she says. “We change our collection twice a year, but a shirt you buy this year won’t have dated in a few years time.”

Dick’s collections – for men and women – are all about timeless modern classics which can be matched with seasonal accessories for a change of look, if required.

Uli, originally from Germany, believes developing links with the best suppliers is key, especially in Scotland where she has found an abundance of “wonderful” manufacturers.

“If you buy a Scottish-made jumper for £85, the farmer has to be paid for the wool, the wool has to be spun and the garment designed and produced. There are so many processes involved and people have to be paid properly,” she adds.

“I think customers appreciate that we care about the things we sell and do not compromise on our values.”