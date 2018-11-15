Children in Need keeps Edinburgh projects afloat

The BBC’s annual Children in Need Appeal show sees an all-star presenter line up including Tess Daly, Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Rob Beckett.

Tonight’s annual charity extravaganza is pure family entertainment but also a vital fundraiser for thousands of charities and groups.

This year they will once again be joined by a number of school choirs from nine different locations around the UK, who will join together to sing A Million Dreams, from the musical The Greatest Showman.

And local groups, charities and organisations are all doing their bit to ensure that funding is in place for the projects that benefit from Children in Need’s fundraising efforts.

Across Scotland, Children in Need currently funds 313 projects to the tune of more than £18 million.

Its backing supports 45 projects to the value of £2,606,893 in Edinburgh and last year alone helped more than 17,000 children and young people in Edinburgh.

In East Lothian BBC Children in Need currently fund three projects to the value of over £200,000, in Midlothian, six projects to the value of over £300,000 and in West Lothian five projects to the value of over £200,000.

Supporting the charity this year would help fund even more projects just like Multi Cultural Family Base which uses a grant of more than £100,000, over three years, for its work with local vulnerable children and young people from black and minority ethnic communities across the City of Edinburgh.

The project will provide support including social activities, and therapeutic group work. The project will help children and young people improve their self-esteem whilst improving their social skills and resilience.

Another organisation that benefits from Children in Need is the Kaimes Special School Association which has been allocated grant of £66,555 to provide ski lessons and trips for local children on the autism spectrum.

The three-year grant will ensure young people receive the support they need to thrive, have fun, build confidence and communication skills, and improve their overall physical health.

The choirs who open the show will sing in unison from eight other UK locations including: Lincoln Theatre in Lincolnshire, Theatre Grand in Wolverhampton, King Edward VI School in Southampton, Story House in Chester, Tate in St Ives, Elstree Studios in London Broadcasting House in Cardff and Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, just outside of Belfast.

The Children’s Choir is regarded as one of the highlights of the annual Appeal Show.

Last year the choir sang a jazz rendition of Over the Rainbow, in previous years they’ve sung Miley Cyrus’ The Climb and Simon and Garfunkel’s 1970s ballad Bridge Over Troubled Water.

