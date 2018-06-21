Children seriously burned after kettle explodes at after-school club

Have your say

Three children suffered serious burns after a camping kettle exploded at an after-school club in Fife.

*Warning: below is a graphic image which some readers may find upsetting*

Ryan Griffin suffered burns down his back. Picture: Brian Griffin

The pupils aged 11 and 12 were heating water during a supervised outdoor activity in a wooded area behind Lumphinnans Primary in Cowdenbeath on June 12.

Education bosses say pressure built up in the kettle and boiling water was sprayed over three children.

Two were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and treated for scalding to their faces and bodies.

A third child suffered burns on his back and was taken to the Sick Children’s Hospital in Edinburgh.

Wojtek Radlski, whose 12-year-old son Charles was scalded on the face and shoulder, said his burns required surgery.

Mr Radlski told BBC Scotland: “The doctor said he would be scarred for life on his shoulder, as the burns damaged his nerves, and possibly on his face.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.53pm on June 12 to attend an incident at Lumphinnans Primary.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported two children to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

Fife Council said a full investigation was under way.

Carrie Lindsay, executive director of education and children’s services said: “Our thoughts are with the children who were injured and a full investigation is currently taking place.

“We can’t comment further at this point.”