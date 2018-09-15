Children were trapped on rollercoaster at Gulliver’s World theme park

Twenty-one people including children were trapped on a rollercoaster that became stuck at a Cheshire theme park.

Emergency services used ladders, ropes and scaffolding to reach those stuck 50 feet in the air at Gulliver’s World in Warrington during the two-hour rescue, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fire crews, helped by paramedics and theme park staff, secured the carriages of the ride after the brigade was called at 1.13pm, the fire service said.

They used two ropes to lower three people to safety, and said everyone had been rescued by just after 3.30pm on Saturday.

Witnesses at the park said children were ‘crying’.

One woman who was next in line for the ride - The Crazy Train- said on Facebook: “Next in the queue for Gully’s Crazy Train, hear an almighty crash as the wheels land on the floor.

“Ride stuck with those small children mid ride! Never been so glad to still be waiting. Hope they get them down soon!”

One mum spoke out to her local paper after paramedics had to give a child a nebulizer, as they suffered from asthma and had been stuck in the air for two hours.

She said: “I’ve never been more frightened as a parent as I am now.

“Sat here on my own whilst my child is up in the air and there’s not a thing I can do. Should be able to take ya kids on a day out without this happening.”

There are not thought to be any injuries.