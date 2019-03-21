Chilled retailer Dan takes award in stride

Dan Brown, store manager at Pinkie Farm Convenience Store, is unfazed by the new housing development which has appeared on his doorstep.

He has put together an impressive selection of freshly prepared food, ready meals and fridge staples to cater for the big influx of new customers. And now the shop has been named Chilled Retailer of the Year at the Scottish Grocer Awards.

He was among entrepreneurs and retailers from across Scotland, including Scotmid Co-op Ratho, who were honoured at a ceremony hosted by entertainer and presenter Alexander Armstrong in Glasgow earlier this month.

Built on the site of a former farm shop in Musselburgh, the Nisa store was also highly commended in the Bakery Retailer of the Year (independent) category, with judges noting that its bakery was “expertly presented and easy to shop”.

There was praise, too, for the quality of the store’s promotions and social media activity, all designed with local people in mind. Scotmid at Ratho Station took the award for Food to Go, providing everything from “a quick bite on the move” to indulgent hot lunches.

“This store has made great strides in food to go over a short period of time to create a comprehensive offer that is well stocked with pies, pizzas and just about everything in between – including plenty of healthier options,” said the judges.

Day-Today Prestonpans Village Store was highly commended in the awards’ Innovation category.

Congratulating the finalists, Scottish Grocer editor Matthew Lynas said: “The Scottish Grocer Awards is a celebration of the absolute best in convenience retail. More than just shops, Scotland’s independent convenience stores often serve as pillars of their community, supporting local causes and offering a personal service that you would be hard pressed to find anywhere else.”