Chocolate tasters wanted to test top brands including Cadburys

Have your say

Mondelez, the owner of Cadbury’s, is looking for chocolate lovers who are prepared to spend their working day tasting new flavours.

There are four chocolate taster vacancies to be filled and the role will require people to sample chocolate, cocoa drinks and “provide honest feedback” on new flavours.

When Mondelez opened applications for a chocolate taster a year ago, around 6,000 people applied.

The company has now decided to expand its chocolate tasting team across brands including Cadbury, Oreo, Milka and Green & Blacks.

Part-time positions

All the positions are part-time and the tasters will be based in Mondelez’s testing centre in Reading, working in a team of 12.

The salary is around £9 an hour, which is above the national minimum wage of £7.50 an hour for people over the age of 25 (rising to £7.83 in April).

Applicants who reach the interview stage will have to taste up to 10 samples at an assessment day, and should be able to spot subtle differences in flavour.

Food tasters are required not to eat spicy food for 24 hours before working, and they can only drink water in the hour before.

‘More to chocolate than you think’

Angela Castleton, from Reading, landed the role last year. “The first year is a steep learning curve – there’s so much more to chocolate than you’d think,” she said.

Mondelez employs around 4,000 people in the UK. Most are based at its headquarters in Bournville, near the centre of Birmingham.

The closing date for applications is 16 February.

No formal qualifications are needed. Mondelez said it is looking for “passion for confectionery and taste buds for detection”.

• This article originally appeared in our sister title, the iNews.