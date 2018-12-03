Christmas Cheer: Edinburgh hotel launches £10k charity appeal

An Edinburgh hotel has launched a Christmas Tree Light Appeal in order to raise £10,000 for three city charities.

Black Ivy in Bruntsfield is encouraging people to sponsor a personalised Christmas light on a 40ft tree at the hotel for £100, which will be unveiled at an exclusive celebratory switch-on event with fireworks, mulled wine and nibbles tomorrow at 8pm.

All sponsors will be invited to the event and their names will also be featured on a plaque paced in front of the tree, and receive an exclusive bottle of limited-edition Black Ivy Gin.

The challenge has been launched to help support local charities Children 1st, Make 2nds Count and the Eric Liddell Centre.

Black Ivy’s Lucy Lowe said: “This is our second Christmas here and we felt this year it would be nice to be able to give a little something back.

“That’s why we decided to try and raise £10,000 for local charities with the help of our suppliers, customers and friends of Black Ivy.

“In return and as a token of our appreciation we are looking forward to welcoming everyone who has helped us to reach our £10k target to our special ‘Switch On’ event where we’ll also be handing over the funds raised to these three fantastic charities.”

Call the hotel on 0131-564 1902 for more details.