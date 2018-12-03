Christmas Cheer: Edinburgh primary pupils brighten up Pilton care home

Have your say

Pupils from an Edinburgh primary school spread some festive cheer by visiting elderly residents at a care home.

Children from Granton Primary School put a smile on everyone’s face with their performance of storytelling and song.

The previous day the children enjoyed sharing a story with the First Minister at Bute House as she read to them from An Illustrated Treasury of Scottish Folk and Fairy Tales by Theresa Breslin.

The reading was followed by an interactive drawing workshop with the book’s illustrator, Kate Leiper.

The school decided to pay forward that kindness by sharing stories and songs with the Royston Court residents.

The residents of Royston Court care home in Pilton were overjoyed with the children’s enthusiasm, making it a day to remember.

The pupils were doing their bit to #MakeSomeonesDay, a campaign which urges Scots to spread a little kindness to mark St Andrew’s Day in celebration of Scotland’s shared values of generosity, compassion and inclusivity.

The #MakeSomeones Day campaign marks the start of Scotland’s Winter Festivals – which are backed by a £550,000 grant from the Scottish Government.

This will be followed by events over the Christmas period, Hogmanay and, in January, Burns Night.

For more information on how to #MakeSomeonesDay visit Scotland.org/standrewsday