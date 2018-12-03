Christmas Cheer: Sleigh bells ring out in Stockbridge for annual Santa Parade

Hundreds of revellers jingled all the way through Stockbridge as the annual Christmas Santa Parade returned to bring some festive cheer to locals across the area.

Sleigh bells rang out as the Stockbridge Pipe Band led Santa through the heart of Stockbridge, down Deanhaugh Street and along Raeburn Place accompanied by his trusted Cairngorm reindeers on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual Santa Parade at Stockbridge. Picture: Jon Savage

Children from Flora Stevenson Primary School got into the festive spirit as they dressed as Santa’s elves, while the red classic Tunnock’s van with the Glencorse Pipe Band also joined the procession.

It was the eighth edition of the parade, which concluded at Inverleith Park and also featured carol singers, tree lighting ceremonies and a host of local arts and crafts stalls selling the best produce from local Stockbridge traders.

Volunteers from the Stockbridge Traders Association chosen local charity, LifeCare, brought two stocking bursting with an array of festive gifts including Hampers, beauty treatments, food, drink, art and gift vouchers as part of a lucky dip aimed at raising funds for the charity.

The procession, part of this year’s Christmas Charity Festival, helped mark 50 years of the Edinburgh Christmas Walk, which set off later in the morning.

More than a thousand runners also signed up to take on the Christmas 5k and 10k runs, while youngsters were able to take part in the special Santa Toddle.

