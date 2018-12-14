Christmas tree propped 200ft in air on top of Fife crane

These tree-rrific pictures show a Christmas tree propped 200ft in the air - on top of a massive CRANE.

The incredible metal tree stands 13ft tall and has become a focal point in Burntisland, Fife, where it’s situated at the Briggs Marine site.

The wacky idea was created by the marine services company chairman, Robin Briggs five years ago, and is put up every December.

Each year the crane is lowered and the metal tree is secured to the crane before being winched 200ft up in the air, where it’s bright lights can be seen from miles around.

A spokeswoman for Briggs Marine said: “The tree has been up for the past five years and it was our chairman Robin Briggs’ idea.

“He has lived in Burntisland for most of his life and wanted to do something for the community.

“The tree was constructed in-house by our welders and goes up at the beginning of December and is taken down at the beginning of January.

“As the yard is situated at the bottom of the High Street and the crane lifts the tree 200ft into the air it can be seen in most parts of the town.

“A lot of people ask about it and it’s become a focal point in the community.”

