Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry will be first face and voice of new BBC Scotland channel

Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry will be the first face and voice of BBC Scotland's new TV channel - after her band were asked to record a brand new version of one of their songs.

The Glasgow-based pop and electronica group joined forces with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra to record a special orchestral version of their hit Miracle for a sequence lasting nearly three minutes which will herald a new era in Scottish broadcasting this weekend.

Chvrches recorded the special opening sequence for BBC Scotland's new channel at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow.

The band performed on stage with 76 musicians at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow to create the sequence, which is entitled Beginning and will go out at 7pm on Sunday.

The sequence, which will also feature images of people, places and landscapes across the country, has been directed by Oscar Samson, a Glasgow-based filmmaker who has made videos for bands like Biffy Clyro, Belle and Sebastian, Idlewild and Twin Atlantic.

Iain Cook, who formed Chvrches with Mayberry and Martin Doherty in 2011, said the band "jumped at the opportunity" to create the launch sequence for the new channel, which they worked on with arranger Paul Campbell, who also conducted the orchestra.

He added: The whole thing was appealing to us on many levels.

"First and foremost because of the prestige of being able to launch the new BBC Scotland channel and also from a musician’s point of view, getting to work with an incredible orchestra and to hear our song arranged by a really talented orchestrator."

Campbell said: "Personally, it’s always a real joy to collaborate with talented creative people across the arts.

"Director Oscar Sansom’s clear and vibrant vision for the film was totally infectious from the outset, as I crafted the musical build in the orchestra around phenomenal visuals of modern Scotland."

Tony Nellany, channel manager and commissioning executive at BBC Scotland, said: "This exclusive performance for BBC Scotland is a terrific celebration of creativity and culture and a wonderful way to open Scotland’s new channel.

"It is a unique collaboration between synth pop and classical music and it is a visual and aural treat. It is a fantastic celebration of Scotland, its people, its landscapes and its talent."