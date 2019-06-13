City foodies hooked on Smokehouse fish

The historic fishing town of Dunbar holds obvious appeal for travelling foodies in search of fresh local produce.

Belhaven Smokehouse, on the edge of John Muir Country Park, is one of a growing number of retail outlets helping to cement East Lothian’s reputation for destination shopping.

Established in 1980 by former trout farmer David Pate, the Smokehouse shop originally sold fresh and smoked trout from Belhaven Fish Farm, along with smoked salmon from Shetland. More recently, it has developed and diversified to offer an impressive range of food and gifts, focused around good, wholesome produce.

Alongside fish that’s been cured, smoked or marinated on site, customers can find everything from fine chocolate to smoked coffee beans and natural hand cream.

“We like to support local farmers and small producers and many people now visit the farm shop regularly to sample some of this goodness for themselves,” says David, who is supported in the family-run business by his son Sandy, pictured.

“Being a dedicated farm shop, the goods on offer are not readily available in supermarkets and the knowledgeable and friendly staff add to the value of the shopping experience.”

The latest upgrade and expansion of the Smokehouse, which also supplies fish to a host of top restaurants, has seen the product line extended to offer fresh and smoked white fish and local shellfish, including lobster. Although he no longer farms trout himself, David has maintained his long-standing relationships with other Scottish fish farmers, allowing him to source quality produce for the Smokehouse.

Belhaven Smokehouse Shop, Beltonford, Dunbar, East Lothian, EH42 1ST, 01368 864025, www.belhavensmokehouse.com

The outlet is open seven days a week, from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.