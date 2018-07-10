City pupils Express themselves in art

IF they won, it would be just the ticket. But three Edinburgh school children have already done themselves proud by motoring their way to the finals of a UK art competition.

The trio of budding artists have reached the last stages of National Express’s nationwide art competition, which could see their work splashed across the side of a coach.

Evening News readers have just a few days left to vote for them online.

Dylan Heggie, 15, and Eilidh and Flora Place, aged nine and seven, have each had their creative posters encouraging people to visit Edinburgh shortlisted by the firm.

National Express’s UK-wide Colour the Coach competition, sees kids aged 5-15 compete each year to see their designs turned into a special one-off coach livery.

National Express say the competition is about sparking young imaginations and helping people celebrate their home towns and cities.

UK Coach managing director Chris Hardy said: “We have been simply stunned by the quality, creativity and innovation shown by this year’s entrants. It’s clear they all love and cherish their home towns because so many entries have been brimming with things for tourists to see and do.”

The shortlisted entries showcase Edinburgh at its best, with the Castle, festival fireworks, nature and cityscapes all among the ideas submitted to judges.

A winner will be chosen from four English regions as well as Wales and Scotland.

Log on to www.nationalexpress.com/colourthecoach and click the ‘vote’ button, or browse some of the fantastic artwork from previous years.