Claim former solider was operating paedophile ring in Edinburgh

A FORMER soldier jailed for sexually abusing six girls is being investigated over claims he operated a paedophile ring in the centre of Edinburgh.

David Scott, 60, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a reign of terror spanning 45 years.

Victim Laura Lunn says she told police in 1997 that David Scott had operated a paedophile ring.

But one victim has told police that in 2010 Scott took her to a flat in Blackfriars Street where five other men also abused her.

The girl, who was aged eight at the time, says she saw the men give Scott envelopes containing cash in the flat just off the Royal Mile.

Her claims of a paedophile ring are being investigated by Police Scotland detectives.

A relative of the teenage girl, who cannot be named, said: “Scott is an absolute monster but these five men also abused her and they must be identified and brought to justice.”

Scott began abusing children in 1970 but was not convicted until May this year [2018].

After admitting ten charges at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Stacey told him: “You moved through generations of girls. You created a culture of fear which allowed your abuse to carry on.”

Victim Laura Lunn last week waived her anonymity to reveal that she had reported Scott to police in 1997 after suffering three years of abuse which began when she was seven.

Police claimed that Scott was not prosecuted at the time due to a lack of corroboration.

But Laura, 30, says they failed to investigate properly by not speaking to other girls who had already been raped and abused.

They were only approached 20 years later in 2017 after two new victims came forward.

Laura told BBC Scotland: “I can’t believe he got away with it for as long as he did and I do believe that the only reason he did was because the police didn’t do their job.

“If they’d done their job properly, at least two of the six victims would never have been abused.

“There was just too much. There’s so much evidence now when you look at it that you think how, what happened there 21 years ago?”

One of Scott’s two most recent victims provided a detailed statement 18 months ago claiming that he sold her to other paedophiles.

Detectives have arranged to take an additional statement from the girl this week.

She said that he took her to the flat on numerous occasions where five men, who she has described to police, raped her.

She saw the men hand Scott envelopes. Scott then took the girl for a McDonald’s or shopping at the St James Centre.

The girl’s relative said: “Afterwards, he took her to the shops and would see him taking money out of the envelopes to buy her something such as a handbag or a hat.”

Last week the girl’s family identified what may be the address where Scott allegedly took her.

The relative said: “She had already described this flat in great detail when she gave her first statement about Scott to the police 18 months ago. There is no doubt in my mind this is the flat. When she saw a video of the entrance, she confirmed it in two seconds. We were relieved for her because after all this time, it was such a big breakthrough.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh received a report of non-recent sexual assault, which took place at an address in Blackfriars Street sometime in 2010.

“Inquiries into this matter are continuing.”