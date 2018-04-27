Classmates drive funds for Kira Noble’s lifesaving treatment

School communities across the city have rallied in support of courageous schoolgirl Kira Noble to help raise cash for a pioneering new treatment.

The Firhill High pupil was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of neuroblastoma at the age of 11 after complaining of stomach pains and has since battled the condition three times.

Kira Noble

Kira, now 14, was approved for a place at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in Manhattan, New York earlier this month, where it is hoped surgeons can perform a pioneering procedure to remove her tumour.

But the family need to fund the £340,000 treatment before the May 10 deadline.

The pupil council at Firhill High arranged for children to add a donation while taking part in a ‘Wear a Hat for Kira’ day.

Firhill pupils will also be playing at the Jazz Bar in Chambers Street tomorrow with ticket proceeds supporting the cause.

High schools across the city have also pledged support including fundraising events at Forrester, Tynecastle, Liberton, Royal High and Kira’s former primary school Craiglockhart.

Firhill headteacher Graham Hamilton said local supermarkets Asda and Tesco had also offered a number of bag packing slots to help boost the funds.

Kira’s mum Aud said: “We are overwhelmed and humbled by the fantastic ripple effect response from our local community in Edinburgh. So many fundraisers are happening around our city in support of our plight to get Kira to NYC for specialised surgery to rid her of the killer disease.

“Kira is currently in hospital suffering from a painful and raw digestive tract caused by harsh chemotherapy drugs but it is very comforting to know how many people within the community are pooling their resources to ensure we reach our target.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their kindness but it’s so important to keep the momentum going to ensure our target is smashed. Thank you to everyone in Edinburgh, the Lothians and surrounding areas - we couldn’t have done this without your invaluable help!”

Aud added: “It has been so touching to have little kids donate their pocket money and birthday money to Kira’s Appeal, as well as families in our Oncology Ward going through cancer journeys with their kids and choosing to donate to Kira’s surgery fund. Words cannot begin to express our gratitude to our community. The kindness of people melts our hearts.”

The family, from Craiglockhart, have received support from the ‘Solving Kids Cancer’ organisation and have so far raised over half the cash for the treatment.

CEO of the charity Steve Richards, said: “The outpouring of support for Kira and her family is heart-warming. Over £178k has been raised so far, surpassing the half way point towards the £340k fundraising target – this is very encouraging.

“We urge the community to continue to demonstrate such wonderful generosity, helping Kira to realise her greatest chance of living free from cancer.”