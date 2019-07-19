Clermiston Road closed by emergency crews due to 'chemical leak'

Police have warned people to avoid the Clermiston Road area after reports of a chemical leak.

A spokesman said: "The public are advised that we are currently in attendance along with colleagues from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service at a hotel in Clermiston Road following a reported chemical leak.

"Emergency services continue to deal with this issue and the public are advised to avoid the area for the time being, as the presence of response vehicles may impact on local traffic."

More to follow.