Clermiston Road hotel evacuated by emergency crews after 'chlorine leak'

An Edinburgh hotel was evacuated and five people received medical treatment this evening after a reports of 'hazardous materials' on the site.

It is understood emergency crews were concerned about a chlorine leak at the Leonardo hotel on Clermiston Road in the west of the city.

Police taped off the premises' car park and all the staff and guests at the hotel were ushered out. People were advised to avoid the area.

An Evening News reporter on the scene said there was a 'heavy presence' of ambulances, fire engines and police cars. He added that there was a strong smell of chlorine in the air. It is understood the reported chemical leak may have occurred at the hotel's swimming pool.

Several members of staff, who did not wish to be named, confirmed the alarm had been raised over concerns about a chlorine leak.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 5.50pm to reports of an incident involving potentially hazardous materials at a hotel on Clermiston Road."

Police, ambulance and fire crews were spotted on the scene.

He said that three fire engines and two specialist chemical appliances were set to the scene. He added: "The hotel wsa fully evacuated and we passed five casualties to the Scottish Ambulance Service."

Earlier this evening a police spokesman said: "The public are advised that we are currently in attendance along with colleagues from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service at a hotel in Clermiston Road following a reported chemical leak.

"Emergency services continue to deal with this issue and the public are advised to avoid the area for the time being, as the presence of response vehicles may impact on local traffic."