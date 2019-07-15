Climber, 22, dies after falling from rock face at Salisbury Crags

Have your say

A climber has died after plunging up to 50ft from a rock face at Salisbury Crags.

The 22-year-old man is thought to have fallen after his camming device failed to support his body weight.

Paramedics tried to save him but the man - who had been climbing with a friend - died at the scene.

A police spokesman said officers were called to Radical Road, a footpath which surrounds Salisbury Crags, at 10pm on Sunday night after the alarm was raised by his friend.

The spokesman added: "Officers attended along with Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and rescue Service.

"Despite efforts by paramedics, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing however the death is not being treated as suspicious."

The police spokesman said the climber is believed to have fallen between 30ft and 50ft.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) requested a Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, which was stood down after arriving on scene.

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue team leader Dave Wright said they were also tasked to the incident last night.

A team of eight volunteers in three vehicles - one each from Peebles, Melrose and Galashiels - were deployed but were stood down after about 20 minutes.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said: "At around 10pm yesterday (14 July) the Scottish Ambulance Service requested air assistance from HM Coastguard after receiving a report of a fallen climber at Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh.

"We sent the Prestwick Coastguard helicopter but they were stood after arriving on scene."

A SAS spokesman said: “We received a call at 9:56pm on Sunday to attend an incident at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. We dispatched our special operations team, two ambulances and two 3RU units to the scene."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two local appliances were also called out at about 10:05pm on Sunday to assist emergency services.