Club sets up fund for footballer who suffered horror leg break

An online fundraising page has been created to financially aid a footballer from South Queensferry who has been left unable to work after suffering a horror leg break.

Berwick Rangers star Ousman See was playing in a Scottish League Two match against Montrose when a challenge from Links Park midfielder Terry Masson left him screaming for help.

The incident has left the 23-year-old in hospital and unable to attend his day job as a tiler after he suffered a broken tibia and dislocated ankle on Saturday.

His suffering was also prolonged after he was left lying in agony for more than an hour on the Links Park pitch.

Berwick Rangers has now set up a fundraising page for people to donate money for the striker to live off while he is recovering from the serious injury.

The former South Queensferry High School pupil said: “Reading all the messages from the fans, friends and family has been really emotional. But I thank them too because it’s great to see the support.

“With my injury I won’t get paid while off work. So the gaffer called me to tell me they’re already looking to raise money for me which is fantastic.

“I’m determined to come back stronger next season.”

An ambulance took 48 minutes to arrive and paramedics issued Ousman with pain relief, treating him for a further 15 minutes before six people helped lift him on to a stretcher.

Action was delayed during the fourth tier match for 70 minutes and Ousman was taken to Dundee’s Ninewell’s Hospital.

Ousman, known as Ouzy, said: “I knew it was bad straight away because my foot was in a completely different direction.

“A slide tackle came in and it wasn’t even a bad challenge. My foot just got caught under his and the next thing I’m shouting and screaming in so much pain.

“A foot injury has always been my biggest fear. After ten minutes or so the adrenaline kicked in and I was calmed down.”

Doctors have been giving Ousman morphine in hospital to cope with the excruciating pain. He has had his ankle popped back into place – something Ousman can’t even remember happening.

He was due to go in for an operation on Sunday morning – only for it to be postponed by the surgeon due to the swelling on his leg.

Ousman was transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Sunday and has been told he may have to wait until the end of the week before he can go in for surgery.

It’s the second major injury of Ousman’s career after he suffered a torn cartilage and went under the knife a few years ago while playing for Edinburgh City. The online fundraising page has gathered more than £1100 in just a couple of days.

The page reads: “Ousman See is a part time player for Berwick Rangers who suffered a serious double leg injury in the game at Montrose on April 14.

“As a tiler by trade this means his ability to earn from his normal job is affected therefore the club is looking to help support him financially over the period of his injury.

“We are hoping the football community, supporters and the public will come together in support of his situation.”

Members of the public can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/supportouzy