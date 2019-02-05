Clutha crash inquiry at Hampden Park to hear from 85 witnesses over 6 months

The fatal accident inquiry into a police helicopter crash that claimed 10 lives could hear from up to 85 Crown witnesses.

A preliminary hearing in Glasgow also heard that there are around 1,400 Crown productions lodged ahead of the probe into the Clutha pub tragedy.

Due to begin in April, the FAI before a sheriff at Hampden Park is expected to involve around three months’ of ­evidence spread over six calendar months this year.

Sheriff Principal Craig ­Turnbull, who is overseeing the inquiry, has asked to see an operational helicopter similar to the one at the centre of the inquiry. The pilot, two crew members and seven customers died when the Police Scotland helicopter crashed on to the roof of the Clutha pub in Glasgow on November 29, 2013.

A preliminary hearing was held at Hampden Park on Tuesday to allow all 17 parties connected to the case to update the sheriff on their preparation.

Senior counsel Sean Smith QC, leading the inquiry for the Crown, said: “Something in the order of three months of actual court time is anticipated will be required.”

During the Crown’s statements, the sheriff mentioned that there were currently “85 witnesses and just shy of 1,400 productions”.

Peter Gray QC, representing Babcock, later referred to the sheriff’s “request to see a helicopter and see it in operation”.

He said Babcock would be “happy in principle to accommodate” the request.

Meanwhile, Gordon Jackson QC, representing victim Gary Arthur’s father Gordon, highlighted the volume of paperwork involved.

He said: “To say that we are reading through it manfully is to put it mildly. It’s quite a task, as you can imagine.”

A previous preliminary hearing last month was told legal aid assistance has been granted to several family members. But it heard that while Ian O’Prey, the father of victim Mark O’Prey, has been granted legal aid, he was initially ­unable to pay the contribution requested by the Legal Aid Board.

Alexander Sutherland, representing Mr O’Prey on Wednesday, confirmed he has now been able to pay his initial contribution.

More than 100 people were in the Clutha when the police helicopter, returning to its base on the banks of the River Clyde, crashed through the roof.

Customers Mr O’Prey, Mr Arthur, John McGarrigle, Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Samuel McGhee and Joe Cusker died, while pilot David Traill and police officers Tony Collins and Kirsty Nelis were also killed.

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch report published in 2015 found that two fuel ­supply switches were off and the pilot did not follow emergency procedures after a fuel warning in the cockpit.

The sheriff fixed the next preliminary hearing to take place at Hampden Park on April 3, just days before the full probe is set to begin.