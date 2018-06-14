Cocktails and Prosecco Pong lined up for Edinburgh Food Festival

Organisers of the fourth annual Assembly Edinburgh Food Festival are launching the event in style this year with a drinking game shaken up just for the Capital.

The Prosecco Pong Contest will see teams go glass-to glass in the challenge that is a twist on the traditional beer and ping pong ball game beloved by students and hearty partiers the world over.

Edinburgh-based Prosecco van Poco Prosecco will be bringing the bubbles to the Assembly George Street Gardens party from 6.30pm on Wednesday, July 25 to mark the opening of the food festival which will run until the 29th. People looking for the softer option will be amply provided for by the VW cocktail and mocktail bar, Beetle Juice, who will be hosting a fruit-juice powered ping pong match, including a chance to win a range of refreshing mocktails.

The free five-day event will showcase more than 20 Scottish food and drink suppliers, establishments and producers including for the first time, Edinburgh’s Ting Thai Caravan who will be cooking up a storm with authentic Thai and South East Asian street food.

As well as the stalls offering everything from Berwickshire Jarvis Pickle Pies to East Lothian’s Alandas gelato, attendees will be treated to a series of talks and demos in the garden’s Piccolo Tent from the cream of the crop of Scottish chefs and food industry figures.

As every Edinburgh dweller knows, the city is a haven for foodies with its vast array of top-end restaurants, bars and cafes that can always be counted on to deliver excellent service and even better food.

One such eatery is Forage & Chatter, a modern Scottish restaurant that prides itself on its fresh, locally sourced and foraged food. And now its not just customers who have been blown away by its gastronomic delights and easy-going ambience as it basks in the glory of having nabbed a fifth place ranking on a top UK food list.

As the newest addition to the 2018 Top 50 Fit for Foodies run by booking platform OpenTable, Forage & Chatter now rubs shoulders with some of the best restaurants in the UK.

Another Edinburgh establishment has bagged itself a shiny new gong at the inaugural Scottish Cafe Awards. Maison de Moggy, Scotland’s first ever cat cafe was named Scotland’s Unique cafe of the Year at the ceremony held in Glasgow.

The cafe on Westport boasts 12 in-house felines including Elodie, a sphinx cat, and original (and self-appointed head honcho), Pierre. An important stop for cat lovers on the tourist trail since opening three years ago, Maison de Moggy is the brainchild of owner Laura O’Neill after visiting Japan where cat cafes are a popular fixture.

General Manager Claire Morrison and her team were thrilled to take home the award. She said: “We were like rabbits in headlights when we were announced, we didn’t think we were going to win.

“We were nominated anonymously and its a really nice bit of recognition. People love visiting and we get great feedback.”

