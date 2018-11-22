Cold snap brings near freezing temperatures to Edinburgh

The first cold snap of the winter has brought ice, bitter winds and snow to some parts of the UK with Edinburgh experiencing almost freezing temperatures.

Today’s temperatures plummeted to just around five degrees but feeling more like two to three degrees, according to The Met Office forecast.

Edinburgh is experiencing near freezing temperatures

The Met Office said the cold spell has come in from the east, with snow expected in higher parts of the country, however, some parts of the UK have already experienced their first snowfall of the winter, including Birmingham, Dorset and Kent.

Despite the bitterly cold temperature Edinburgh will not experience any snowfall.

Met Office Press Officer and Meteorologist, Bonnie Diamond, said: “Temperatures are certainly cold at the moment and there is plenty of cloud and patchy rain and drizzle around for much of Scotland today and tomorrow, however any snow will be restricted to higher ground, mainly in the Highlands and Cairngorms.”

“Daytime temperatures in Edinburgh will be around six to seven Celsius, which is slightly below average for this time of year.”

Yesterday Edinburgh Council revealed they were bringing in an extra 12 gritters and using thermal mapping technology to help keep the city’s road clear during the winter months.

The move comes after this year’s so-called Beast From The East blasted the city with freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall causing widespread disruption across the city and the rest of the country.