Collective effort on sustainable shopping

Leith Collective founder Sara Thomson is helping to turn the tide on today’s throw-away culture from her new shop at Ocean Terminal.

Since opening its doors last November, the store has grown rapidly in both size and popularity, while supporting upcoming artists trying to make their way in the commercial world.

There are now around 80 artists and makers in residence, each selling art or goods that have, in the main, been created using materials that would otherwise have gone to landfill.

This growing trend to recycle, reuse and upcycle items is very close to Sara’s heart and one she was able to champion with the support of Ocean Terminal last month, as part of the “Sustainable Resolution” campaign which ran across the centre throughout January.

A professional photographer in her own right, Sara says: “It has been incredible to see the momentum of the Collective and the talent it is drawing not just from Scotland, but even as far away as Africa.

“The shop is run by the members with many of the artists and makers coming in to help one or two days a month. They love having the chance to chat directly with the customers interested in their creations and receive feedback, which then allows them to come up with new ideas that they know people will like.

“It really has been rewarding on so many levels and we are brimming with ideas to run more events, workshops and other activities that will engage people across the city.

“This has all been possible thanks to the continued support of Ocean Terminal who are so open to promoting different and unique experiences in the centre.”

The Leith Collective is located on the second floor of Ocean Terminal shopping centre and is open Monday to Friday from 10.30am to 6pm; Saturday from 11am to 6pm and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.