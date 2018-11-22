Come and join our Edinburgh Cheer Christmas Singalong

We’re taking on the mission of spreading Christmas cheer across the Capital again this year - and we need your help.

Do you sing in a choir? Whether you have the voice of an angel or sing just for fun, we’d like to hear from you.

You can join in with our Christmas Singalong on Friday December 7 as part of the Evening News’ scheme calling on the public to do whatever they can to help people in need this festive season.

We’d love you to join our Edinburgh Cheer choir, spreading some festive spirit throughout the day with carols from a specially-­decorated double-decker bus.

If you can join in with the fun and celebrations email kieran.murray@jpress.co.uk