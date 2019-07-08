Competition: Win VIP passes to the Edinburgh Festival Carnival concerts

Marking the start of this year’s festival season, more than 800 energetic performers donning flamboyant outfits from around the world will bring the rhythm and celebrations to the heart of the Capital for the Edinburgh Festival Carnival.

We are offering our readers the chance to win a VIP passes for 4 people to all of the Carnival concerts.

Carnival performers come from as far afield as Africa, the Carribbean and South America.

To enter the prize draw, click here

The free family-friendly carnival will take place on Sunday, 14 July, with the dazzling parade starting at the top of the Mound at 2pm before making its way to West Princes Street Garden for 3pm.

The 8th annual carnival promises to be bigger than ever, as the carnival organisers – the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival – also present five concerts across four days for the first time.