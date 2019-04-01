Concern grows for Midlothian man, 49, reported missing in Bonnyrigg

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a 49-year-old man who has been reported missing in Bonnyrigg.

Gillespie Cameron, from Gorebridge, had been at a business premises on Bonnyrigg High Street at around 11am on Monday, April 1st before leaving without notifying anyone about where he was going.

Gillespie Cameron. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement, officers said he has not returned home or been in contact with anyone since this time, and that “concern is growing for his welfare.”

Gillespie is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall with a stocky build, short dark brown, greying hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing a grey fleece, blue jeans and brown boots.

Constable Christopher Howarth, of Dalkeith Police Station, said: “Given that Gillespie has left the premises he was attending at, without telling anyone where he was going, we are obviously eager to locate him as soon as possible and ensure he is safe.

“As part of our enquiries we’re asking anyone who may have seen him since 11am on Monday, or who has possible information on where we can find him, to contact police immediately.”

Gillespie Cameron. Pic: Police Scotland

Those with information can call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1248 of 1st April 2019.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.