Concern grows for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison

Fears were growing for the lead singer of one of Scotland’s most popular indie rock bands after family reported him missing in the Capital.

Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison vanished after leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at 1am yesterday.

Scott Hutchison, lead singer of the band Frightened Rabbit, who has been reported missing by his family. Picture; PA

His last tweet at 11.09pm on Tuesday read: “I’m away now. Thanks”.

Concerned bandmates released a statement which read: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101).”

Mr Hutchison, 36, originally from Selkirk in the Borders has worked on five albums with the band, based in Dennistoun, Glasgow.

He is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard.

READ MORE: Scott Hutchison, singer in Frightened Rabbit, missing

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.

Police appealed for anyone who knows his current whereabouts to contact them or Hutchison’s friends or family.

Inspector Graeme Dignan from Drylaw Police Station said: “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

“If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately. I’d also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know he is alright.”

Mr Hutchison took the name Frightened Rabbit as a solo performer in 2003 – before being joined by fellow band members.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Scott Hutchison fans post support to Frightened Rabbits

Frightened Rabbit, which includes Hutchison’s brother Grant, also appealed for information on the band’s social media pages.

Before disappearing, and 20 minutes before his last tweet, Mr Hutchison posted: “Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given.

“I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.”

Scots radio DJ Edith Bowman replied minutes later: “You ok fella? Sending love and a shoulder if you need it x”

Anyone with information can contact officers at Drylaw Police Station via 101 and quote incident 0082 of May 9.