Concerns for missing woman last seen in Union Canal area in Edinburgh

Police are appealing for help to trace a young woman missing in Edinburgh.

Susannah, known as Grace, was last seen by her family at the Union Canal area of Fountainbridge around 10pm on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who is on a boating holiday in Scotland with her family, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Grace is described as white, female, about 5ft 6 “ tall, athletic build, long auburn hair, speaks with English accent. Last seen wearing a denim jacket, white cropped top and pink/black/white flared trousers.

Anyone who may have seen Grace since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3888 of the 3rd August.