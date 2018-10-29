Concerns grow for missing man in Edinburgh

An appeal has been issued to help trace a man in Edinburgh who was reported missing three days ago.

Stephen Gilmore, from the Lauriston area of the city, was last seen on Friday 26 October.

The 56-year-old is described as male, white, 5’10” tall, with a medium/heavy build, medium length receding light brown/grey hair, short grey goatee/beard, glasses and speaks with a Northern Irish accent.

Stephen’s current dress is unknown but he usually wears black jeans and trainers, shirt, a V-neck jumper and a casual wool jacket.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Stephen Glimore is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 334 of 28th October.

