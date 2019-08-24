Concerns grow for welfare of Edinburgh man missing for five days

Have your say

Concerns are growing for an Edinburgh man last seen almost five days ago.

Scott McKenzie, 48, has not been seen since around 16.50pm on Monday.

He is described as being 5ft6, medium build of pale complexion and brown hair.

He was wearing a green Timberland jacket and navy bottoms with black trainers with white soles.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of the 48-year-old.

Police have urged anyone who believes they have information related to Scott's whereabouts to come forward, contacting police on 101 using police ref 2916 of 19/08/19.