Confusion after piano dumped off Leith Walk

There's was confusion in Leith this morning after it was reported that a piano had been left in the middle of the road.

Leith Brewery Pilot Beer tweeted that a piano had been left out on the street in front of their brewery.

They took to Twitter to share the bizarre snap of a piano on its side in Jane Street with the message: "This is outside the brewery today. Even the flytippers in Leith are gentrifying."

And locals have been quick to react to the news, with some posting their own gifs and memes on the post while others have asked if they could come and steal some of the keys.

According to the official Twitter feed of the brewery, the piano remains outside.

It is unclear if the piano has been left as part of a marketing stunt or if the piano has been flytipped, however, Pilot deny it is a stunt on their feed when pressed by a local.