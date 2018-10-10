Confusion over backwards sign at Barnardo’s Nicolson Street store

There’s no doubt that the folk that work and volunteer their time at Barnardo’s do a wonderful job.

However, they may want to work at putting up signs.

A tweet has highlighted that their “Opening Soon” sign at their Nicholson Street store is backwards.

Sharing the image on social media, one user wrote “I’m sure the sign on the shop on Nicholson Street Edinburgh looks spot on from inside.”

The image has since been shared by hundreds on social media, with a dedicated chain on Reddit even being established to try and establish if the sign was put up backwards unintentionally, or if it was done as a clever stunt.

While there has no confirmation if the sign was put up backwards for marketing purposes, it’s certainly got people talking!