Appeal for missing East Lothian teenager last seen 7 days ago after meeting friend
Police are appealing for information to help trace an East Lothian teenager last seen one week ago.
Connor Tweedie from Dunbar was last seen on August 22 at around 9pm when he left the house to meet a friend. The 15-year-old is described as a white male, with a stocky build and short dark hair.
When last seen he was wearing black jacket, dark trousers, dark trainers. Police enquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding Connor’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3471 of August 26.