Cost of Scottish National Gallery revamp soars by a third as work finally starts

Work is set to finally get underway on a new home for Scotland's most important paintings - despite the cost of the project soaring by nearly a third in the space of a year.

A long-awaited revamp of the Scottish National Gallery and new look for part of Princes Street Gardens are now running three years late after having to be scaled back due to funding concerns.

It is hoped the project will encourage more visitors to enter the Scottish National Gallery from Princes Street Gardens.

The Scottish Government has had to more than double its contribution to help allow work to start next month to create new galleries showcasing work previously only seen by around one in six visitors to the attraction.

The National Galleries of Scotland has admitted that the project, which previously had a £16.8 million price tag, will now cost £22 million and is not due to be completed until at least early 2019.

Its director-general, Sir John Leighton, said he was confident that the National Galleries could raise more than £10 million from its own supporters in the next three years to ensure the project, which will offer direct access to exhibition spaces from the gardens, is completed on time, but he refused to say how much the current funding gap was.

New galleries flooded with natural daylight and offering spectacular views of Edinburgh city centre will be created as part of the project, which will double the footprint of gallery spaces within the existing building, part of which was previously home to offices.

It will also see part of Princes Street Gardens overhauled to create a new main entrance from the park into the attraction, and overhauls for the existing restaurant, cafe and shop.

The project was aimed at ending decades of "institutional embarrassment" over the display of work by artists like Allan Ramsay, Sir Henry Raeburn, Alexander Nasmyth, Anne Redpath and Phoebe Anna Traquair.

However plans to extend part of the gallery complex out into the gardens by up to five metres were dropped after it emerged the cost of the work was much greater than originally anticipated.

Although the Playfair Steps which connect Edinburgh's Old and New Towns will be closed throughout the project, work around the gallery, which dates back to 1859, will be phased to ensure that the Mound precinct is available for Edinburgh's Christmas festival and the Fringe to use.

Planning on the project first began in 2012 after work was completed on a £17.6 million revamp of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

It was officially launched in November 2016, after the Scottish galleries were closed down and just months before work was due to start.

But the project was thrown into disarray at the eleventh hour after work to extend the historic building into the gardens was put out to tender.

Dropping that element of the scheme was meant to reduce costs "significantly" and reduce the level of risk involved in the project.

When it was announced that the project was returning to the drawing board last year the National Galleries declared that it was aiming to keep the overall cost "as close as possible to the original budget."

The Heritage Lottery Fund has pegged its contribution at £4.94 million, which was allocated to the project back in 2015, when the overall budget was just £15.3 million. The Scottish Government, which had previously pledged £2 million, will now contribute £5.5 million.

Sir John said it was "hugely exciting" that the project was finally able to get underway.

He added: "We will create the perfect showcase for the nation’s extraordinary collection of Scottish art, giving it room to breathe and showing it off with real pride to the world.

"This ambitious project will completely transform the experience of our visitors, creating a National Gallery that is even more open, engaging and inviting with new presentations of Scotland’s art in a setting that will be truly world-class."

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "I'm very pleased that the Scottish Government will contribute £5.5 million towards ensuring that the Scottish National Gallery gives the national collection of Scottish artworks the prominence and public access it deserves.

"This exciting project will further enhance our nation’s profile and raise the international profile of our world-class galleries, ensuring that visitors in Scotland and from all over the world can enjoy our arts and cultural heritage."