Couple tie knot after proposal on Lothian bus

Some girls dream of the moment their partner will get down on one knee to ask for their hand in marriage.

Many crave a romantic gesture, picturing themselves at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, roaming Central Park in New York or riding a gondola in Venice.

Attila Banga prposed to his girlfriend on a Lothian bus. Pic: Wullie Marr

Whether it’s a fountain, hotel rooftop, monument or national park – sometimes it can be something simple which has a personal significance to the couple.

And this was the case two years ago when Attila Banga boarded the number seven bus from Newhaven to the Royal Infirmary and proposed to his stunned girlfriend San in front of a top deck full of passengers.

The couple first met on a Lothian bus on Princes Street and had been dating for four months before Attila, 38, plucked up the courage to ask the 39-year-old researcher to marry him.

He said: “We met on the bus outside the Waterstones store on Princes Street. We’d both come from Charlotte Chapel on Shandwick Place but had never actually met before and got talking through mutual friends.

“I was thinking of places to propose and thought of Portobello beach but then I had the idea of on the bus – where we first met.

“I spoke to Lothian beforehand and got the company to help arrange the proposal. My wife had no idea.

“It took a lot of preparation and I even had to make her wait half an hour at a bus stop to make sure she got on the right one.

“She didn’t see me get on the bus she was on and a gentleman filmed it for me. I think she was purely shocked when she saw me go down on one knee.”

The video shows Attila on one knee and producing a ring in a red box. Looking a little nervous he says: “I’ve got something to ask you. Will you marry me?”

With the whole top deck eagerly awaiting her answer, she laughs and says yes. He puts the ring on her finger as their fellow passengers applaud and shout out their congratulations.

The proposal video went viral with hundreds of thousands of people in awe of the happy couple.

Attila and San tied the knot at Charlotte Chapel last month in front of 120 guests. And it just wouldn’t have been right without a sprinkle of Lothian magic to make their day extra special.

The firm laid on one of its vintage Routemaster vehicles to transport some of their guests and Attila and San also went out for a spin.

The bus got a makeover itself for the big day, spruced up with white floral decorations and having its location set to “wedding special”.

Attila said: “I was completely shocked at the reaction to the video. It was great to see people enjoyed it.

“All I want to do is make San happy.

“Lothian agreed after the proposal that if we wanted the option for a bus for the wedding day then they’d be happy to do that. I got in touch with them and they stuck to their word. It was a lovely gesture and we’re both so glad that they put on the bus for us.

“We had a ride in the bus around Charlotte Square after getting married and it was fantastic. It was such a special day.

“Buses have played a huge role in our relationship. We hope now we can have a long and happy marriage. We are very grateful for the help of Lothian.”

Lothian buses tweeted: “Do you remember when Attila proposed to San on one of our buses two years ago? Well this month they got married and we helped them out with this routemaster bus to transport some of their guests. Congratulations to both of them.”

