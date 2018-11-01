Court accused claims he is ‘Casper the Friendly Ghost’

A self-styled ghost appeared in court on Hallowe’en and told a sheriff he was fit to conduct the defence in his own case.

Remiguisz Hildebrandt told Perth Sheriff Court his name was Casper the Friendly Ghost and that he was the only person who could judge himself.

The 33-year-old former volleyball player faces charges of threatening to attack staff working at the Crown office in Edinburgh.

He said: “I am able to deal with this in court myself. I am able to represent myself. This is very important to me.

“I want to be heard by the court. We are all equal and that is how society should work. I haven’t met anyone who wasn’t able to represent themselves.

“I believe everyone is equal. I stand for many people. Injustice happens all the time, every day. I believe I have the power to decide over myself.

“My beliefs are not going to change because of any treatment. Judging is the primary function of every human being. I’m judging myself.”

When he first appeared at the court he was asked to confirm Remiguisz Hildebrandt as his name, but told the court clerk he was “Casper, the Friendly Ghost.”

He repeatedly confirmed he was the cartoon ghost as he faced charges of threatening to attack Crown Office staff.

READ MORE: Major rush hour delays on M90 after car goes up in flames

Hildebrandt, St Andrew Street, Perth, faces two charges of causing fear or alarm to members of the prosecution service by threatening them.

It is alleged that he carried out the first offence at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in Chambers Street, Edinburgh, on September 5.

He is accused of repeatedly uttering threats of violence and threats to harm employees.

Hildebrandt was allegedly freed on bail at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 15 May.

The second charge alleges that he caused fear or alarm on September 6 by again uttering threats to harm employees of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio continued a treatment order against him yesterday as the court pursues a further investigation into his fitness to plead and his mental state at the time of the alleged offence.

Casper the Friendly Ghost was created in the late 1930s by Seymour Reit and Joe Oriolo.

In the cartoon adaptation, Casper is a cute ghost-child with a New York accent, who inhabits a haunted house along with a community of adult ghosts who delight in scaring the living.

Paramount started a Casper the Friendly Ghost series in 1950. Numerous Casper cartoons were released on home video by Universal Studios.

newsen@edinburghnews.com