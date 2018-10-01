Court date set for Alex Salmond legal battle

Lawyers for former First Minister Alex Salmond will go to the Court of Session next month to begin legal action against the Scottish Government.

Mr Salmond has launched a petition for a judicial review to challenge the way the Scottish Government has handled sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said a procedural hearing had been set for November 6, with a substantive hearing - expected to last four days - scheduled for January 15.

The ex-SNP leader began legal action against the Scottish Government in August over its handling of sexual misconduct allegations made by two people.

Mr Salmond strongly denies the claims, which are also being investigated by the police.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government confirmed it had formally notified the Court of Session that it would be contesting Mr Salmond's judicial review.