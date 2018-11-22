Craft beer brewer BrewDog opens new bar at Edinburgh Airport

BrewDog has opened a new bar in Edinburgh Airport today.

Located at the east end of the recently expanded airport terminal, the bar will provide travellers with 14 beers on tap, an extensive craft beer-inspired menu and a wide range of bottled and canned beers to be enjoyed.

To celebrate the opening, the Ellon-based craft brewers say everyone who visits the bar between its launch and the end of 2018 will be entered into a raffle with the chance to win ‘free beer for a year.’

BrewDog Edinburgh Airport will be open from at 4am everyday with the doors closing after the last flight departs.

James Watt, BrewDog’s co-founder, said: “This is a BrewDog bar like no other. Not only can we introduce more beer drinkers to the power of craft beer than ever before, but we can turn the traditional airport beer experience, into a vibrant hub of excitement and craft beer passion.”

BrewDog beer is served on EasyJet, TUI and FlyBe flights leaving Edinburgh airport, so travellers can also enjoy further hoppy refreshments 35,000ft in the air.

As well as the bar in Scotland’s busiest airport, BrewDog will be opening another new bar tomorrow in Perth.

Nestled in the city centre overlooking the banks of the River Tay, BrewDog Perth is the Scottish brewer’s smallest bar with a capacity of just 43.

To mark the opening, BrewDog will be offering Perth’s patrons the chance to win a year’s supply of craft beer to the first 50 people through the door from its public opening at 12:00pm on Friday.

Today’s openings grow the Aberdeenshire brewery’s bar portfolio to 11 in Scotland, 39 in the UK and 78 worldwide.

