Cramond cafe owner’s fury over inflatable playpark plan

A cafe owner has been left furious after councillors approved plans for an inflatable playpark to set up shop next door to his Cramond cafe without being asked if he would mind.

On Monday, the city council’s licensing sub-committee granted permission for Cameron Codona to operate his playpark next to the Boardwalk Cafe on Cramond Foreshore for one year.

Councillors heard claims from Georgia Codona that she had been told by the council that the cafe, owned by Eddie Tait, had not objected to the plans.

Licensing officers had no record of an objection from Mr Tait.

But Mr Tait has labelled the council “disgraceful” after finding out permission had been granted to the scheme, despite not being given a chance to object.

A councillor has now called for the decision to be reviewed.

Mr Tait said: “We would strongly object. I think it’s completely shocking that they’ve approved it without us being able to object.

“They have not told us anything about it whatsoever since last year when we knew they were thinking about it. I don’t understand how they can grant permission without speaking to us about it or at least telling us that there’s been an application.”

Mr Tait said previous events next to his business had been “a total disaster” and he strongly believes the inflatable proposals will impact on trade. He claims to have objected to a previous application last year, but hadn’t been told a new application had been submitted.

He said: “We have spent a lot of money to bring the building lack to life. The council has done nothing to enhance the area. We are pushing to make the park a premier park as it’s currently being run as a bog standard park.

“I’ve heard they were saying that people using the inflatables would use our toilets and that would be good for our business. Adding skid-marks to my toilets is not something that’s good for business.”

Cllr Scott Arthur, who sits on the licensing sub-committee, has called on committee convener Cllr Cathy Fullerton to review the decision to grant permission.

He said: “In evidence provided to the committee, it was repeatedly asserted that the Boardwalk Beach Club owner was content with the application for two bouncy castles to be placed immediately next to his business.

“As we now know, that was untrue. I have written to the Convener, Cllr Cathy Fullerton, and asked that the decision is reviewed.”

The council said it is down to the applicant to inform neighbours of licensing applications.

A council spokeswoman said: “Licence applications are advertised locally by means of a site note, displayed for 21 days.

“This notice alerts any interested party to the application and gives the opportunity to make any objection regarding the application. The applicant confirmed to the council that the site notice had been properly displayed.

“Any objections are taken into account by the committee when deciding whether or not to grant the licence application. Objectors have the opportunity to attend in person and make a case in support of their objection.

“No objection was received from the café owner.”

Cameron and Georgia Codona could not be reached for comment.

