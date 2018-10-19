Crane collapses at Edinburgh St James construction site

A small mobile crane has collapsed on the Edinburgh St James site, where development works are currently underway.

The incident occurred at around 7.30am on Friday and it is understood nobody is injured.

Construction firm Laing O’Rourke told Forth 1 that the extent of the damage to the structure is not yet known and they are working to establish the circumstances around the incident.

A Laing O’Rourke spokesperson said: “At approximately 7:30am this morning a small mobile crane fell on site. We can confirm that no one has been hurt and the affected area was cordoned off immediately. The safety and security of our site is of the highest importance to us and we are working closely with the team to investigate the incident.”

