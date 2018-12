Have your say

Drivers in the vicinity of Edinburgh's Fort Kinnaird retail park are facing delays of around 20 minutes this evening following an earlier collision there.

The one-vehicle accident happened at a roundabout close to the McDonald's restaurant about an hour ago.

A Tweet posted in the last half hour by Edinburgh Travel News, run by members of the council's roads team, said there is queuing along Niddrie Mains Road with delays of up to 20 minutes.

No details of injuries are available at this time.