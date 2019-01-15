Crash involving lorry and two cars forces M90 lane closure

Have your say

There are long delays on the M90 this morning after a rush-hour crash involving a lorry and two cars forced the closure of a lane.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred on the M90 Southbound over the Queensferry Crossing near Scotstoun at around 7.35am on Tuesday.

Police and TRISS are currently attending the crash.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area while officers work to clear the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed there were no injuries.

More follows.

