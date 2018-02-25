Crews spend hours fighting blaze at £850,000 home in Dalkeith

Have your say

Firefighters spent almost three hours tackling a fire during the night at a home worth £850,000 in Dalkeith.

Crews were alerted to a roof fire at the historic building, which dates back to the 1680, at 11.15pm last night.

Three appliances from Dalkeith, Liberton and Newcraighall and a height appliance from Tollcross were in attendance at the former club house of Newbattle Golf Club.

Three hose lines and a light portable pump were used to extinguish the fire, with crews fighting the flames until 1.55am today.

A cordon was put in place by the police while firefighters handled the blaze at the two-storey building, which has six bedrooms and five reception rooms, that is currently on the market for offers over £850,000.

No one was harmed from the incident.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “Crews dampened down the roof and checked for hotspots for a number of hours after the fire was put out.

“We don’t have a cause for the fire and we don’t know the extent of the damage done to the property.

“Our last appliance left the scene at 7.15am this morning.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed there were no criminal proceedings ongoing in relation to the incident.